SAM HOWIE
Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Manchester United
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a World Cup final
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball
MICHAELA POWELL
ALAH volleyball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CC McGraw
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the World Series
➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball
DREW PURVIS
Fisher football
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the New England Patriots
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball
JAKE WILUND
Champaign Central boys’ soccer
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Dallas Cowboys
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Cowboys game
➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... football