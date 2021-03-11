Listen to this article

SAM HOWIE

Oakwood/Salt Fork boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Manchester United

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a World Cup final

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... basketball

MICHAELA POWELL

ALAH volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... CC McGraw

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball

DREW PURVIS

Fisher football

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the New England Patriots

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides football is ... basketball

JAKE WILUND

Champaign Central boys’ soccer

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Dallas Cowboys

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event live, it would be ... a Cowboys game

➜ His favorite sport to participate in besides soccer is ... football

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

