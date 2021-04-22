Listen to this article

SHELBY JOHNSON

Iroquois West volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

SYDNEY McTAGGART

Watseka volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tom Brady

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the New England Patriots

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

CASSI NEWBANKS

Argenta-Oreana volleyball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Harrison Bader

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... softball

DELANIE WHEELING

Urbana volleyball

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport to participate in besides volleyball is ... basketball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos