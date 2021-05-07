Listen to this article

GEORGE MORGAN

Fisher boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a football game

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football

BLESSING OMONIYI

Uni High boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball

SARAH RAFFERTY

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Julie Ertz

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the U.S. women’s soccer team

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball championship

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball

GARRETT TAYLOR

Salt Fork boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball

