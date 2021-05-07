GEORGE MORGAN
Fisher boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Usain Bolt
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a football game
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... football
BLESSING OMONIYI
Uni High boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball
SARAH RAFFERTY
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Julie Ertz
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the U.S. women’s soccer team
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an NCAA volleyball championship
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball
GARRETT TAYLOR
Salt Fork boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball