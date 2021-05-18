Listen to this article

JAMES BOYD

Tuscola boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Detroit Red Wings

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a polo match

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball

MAKENZIE BROWN

ALAH softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball

DEVIN HULL

Cissna Park baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball

LUKE JOHNSON

Westville baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos