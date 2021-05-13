TEAGAN CAWTHON
Watseka softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Schroeder
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball
NOAH EYMAN
St. Thomas More baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf
ABBY GOOD
Centennial girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michelle Stilger
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball
EVAN VREDENBURGH
Danville boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athletes are ... his teammates
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Penn State Relays
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country