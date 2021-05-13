Listen to this article

TEAGAN CAWTHON

Watseka softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Schroeder

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... March Madness

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball

NOAH EYMAN

St. Thomas More baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mike Trout

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf

ABBY GOOD

Centennial girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michelle Stilger

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Cup

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... volleyball

EVAN VREDENBURGH

Danville boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athletes are ... his teammates

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Penn State Relays

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... cross-country

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

