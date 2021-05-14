Listen to this article

JARRED GRONSKY

Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Andrew Laughery

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Boston Celtics

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the College Football Playoff final

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football

JEREMIAH HAMILTON

Urbana boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a U.S. track and field meet

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball

SOPHIE RUND

Monticello girls’ soccer

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Naeher

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a United States Women’s World Cup match

➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... badminton

JACOB SERAPHIN

Champaign Central boys’ track and field

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Argie Johnson

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Bears-Dolphins game

➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos