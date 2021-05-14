JARRED GRONSKY
Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Andrew Laughery
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Boston Celtics
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the College Football Playoff final
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football
JEREMIAH HAMILTON
Urbana boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a U.S. track and field meet
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball
SOPHIE RUND
Monticello girls’ soccer
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alyssa Naeher
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a United States Women’s World Cup match
➜ Her favorite sport besides soccer is ... badminton
JACOB SERAPHIN
Champaign Central boys’ track and field
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Argie Johnson
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Bears
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Bears-Dolphins game
➜ His favorite sport besides track and field is ... basketball