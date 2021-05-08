Listen to this article

ISAIAH DALTON

Blue Ridge baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Rose Bowl

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball

KADE KIMMEL

Iroquois West baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly

➜ His favorite sports team is ... Illinois

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf

KENDYL RING

Tuscola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a pro softball game

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball

LYRIK TALBERT

Oakwood softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lauren Hager

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Florida

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA softball tournament

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer

