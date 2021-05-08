ISAIAH DALTON
Blue Ridge baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nolan Arenado
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Rose Bowl
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball
KADE KIMMEL
Iroquois West baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... John Daly
➜ His favorite sports team is ... Illinois
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Masters
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... golf
KENDYL RING
Tuscola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a pro softball game
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball
LYRIK TALBERT
Oakwood softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lauren Hager
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Florida
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the NCAA softball tournament
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... cheer