TRINITY COLLINS

Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jackie Robinson

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball

MICHELLE HOLLON

Argenta-Oreana softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... David Ortiz

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Boston Red Sox

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... travel softball

KATE KROENCKE

Centennial softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois men’s basketball

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... U.S. Olympic figure skating

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball

ASHLYN VOYLES

Blue Ridge softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Akers

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Florida Gators

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf

