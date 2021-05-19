TRINITY COLLINS
Georgetown-Ridge Farm softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jackie Robinson
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... Olympic beach volleyball
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball
MICHELLE HOLLON
Argenta-Oreana softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... David Ortiz
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Boston Red Sox
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... travel softball
KATE KROENCKE
Centennial softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javy Baez
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois men’s basketball
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... U.S. Olympic figure skating
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball
ASHLYN VOYLES
Blue Ridge softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Abby Akers
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Florida Gators
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... golf