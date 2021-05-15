Listen to this article

ALEXA BALL

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paula Radcliffe

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball

ANNA EISENMENGER

Judah Christian girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Anthony Rizzo

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... baseball

KATELYN LANG

Salt Fork girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Allyson Felix

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Olympics

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... softball

KORAH PALUMBO

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hunter Woodhall

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Illinois

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos