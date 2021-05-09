JUSTICE ARTHUR
Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball
JESSICA GOULDING
Armstrong-Potomac softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball
SHAELIN RUZICH
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Nageotte
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics
➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball
VANESSA WRIGHT
Villa Grove softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Oregon Ducks softball
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an Oregon Ducks softball game
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball