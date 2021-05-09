Listen to this article

JUSTICE ARTHUR

Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bryce Harper

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball

JESSICA GOULDING

Armstrong-Potomac softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Super Bowl

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball

SHAELIN RUZICH

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ track and field

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Katie Nageotte

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the Summer Olympics

➜ Her favorite sport besides track and field is ... volleyball

VANESSA WRIGHT

Villa Grove softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Oregon Ducks softball

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... an Oregon Ducks softball game

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... volleyball

