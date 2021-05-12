DANIELLE BOGLE
LeRoy softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sis Bates
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball
DEREK DRAYER
Hoopeston Area baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrek Lee
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball
WESLIE HARPER
Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina
➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals
➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game
➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football
KAYLEE HOHLBAUCH
Arcola softball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch
➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Nebraska
➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series
➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball