DANIELLE BOGLE

LeRoy softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sis Bates

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a baseball game

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball

DEREK DRAYER

Hoopeston Area baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrek Lee

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the Chicago Cubs

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... basketball

WESLIE HARPER

Cerro Gordo/Bement baseball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina

➜ His favorite sports team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals

➜ If he could attend one sporting event, it would be ... a Cardinals game

➜ His favorite sport besides baseball is ... football

KAYLEE HOHLBAUCH

Arcola softball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Jennie Finch

➜ Her favorite sports team is ... Nebraska

➜ If she could attend one sporting event, it would be ... the World Series

➜ Her favorite sport besides softball is ... basketball

