EMMA DEVOCELLE

St. Thomas More girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

AUBRIE JENKINS

Westville girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Adam Wainwright.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Big Ten basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

JACEY KESSLER

Arcola girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Chicago Bulls game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

BRYNLEE WRIGHT

Milford girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Mikayla Knake.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

