11202022 2 Izzy Bogen bkb

Izzy Bogen, Schlarman, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

IZZY BOGEN

Schlarman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... J.J. McCarthy.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Nebraska volleyball match.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

11202022 2 Lucas Dixon swim

Lucas Dixon, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

LUCAS DIXON

St. Thomas More boys’ swim and dive

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

11202022 1 Brock Trimble bkb

Brock Trimble, St. Joseph-Ogden, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

BROCK TRIMBLE

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

11202022 1 Ava Vasey wrest

Ava Vasey, Unity, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

AVA VASEY

Unity wrestling

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ridge Lovett.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

