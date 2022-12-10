IZZY BOGEN
Schlarman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... J.J. McCarthy.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Nebraska volleyball match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
LUCAS DIXON
St. Thomas More boys’ swim and dive
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Blackhawks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
BROCK TRIMBLE
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
AVA VASEY
Unity wrestling
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ridge Lovett.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Houston Rockets.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.