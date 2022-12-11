PAIGE GEORGE

Heritage girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

LANDEN HAUREZ

Westville boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Allen.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college football championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

KAILEY MAY

Fisher girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

ISAIAH TIDWELL

BHRA boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gary Tidwell.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

