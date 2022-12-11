PAIGE GEORGE
Heritage girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Bailey Dowling.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama softball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
LANDEN HAUREZ
Westville boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dylan Allen.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college football championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
KAILEY MAY
Fisher girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
ISAIAH TIDWELL
BHRA boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gary Tidwell.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.