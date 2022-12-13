11202022 2 Gerardo Alanis bkb

Gerardo Alanis, Arcola, at the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

GERARDO ALANIS

Arcola boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

11202022 1 Regan Filkin bkb
Buy Now

Regan Filkin, Clinton, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

REGAN FILKIN

Clinton girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

11202022 2 Jack Green wrest

Jack Green, Le Roy, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JACK GREEN

Le Roy/Tri-Valley wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Butterbean.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Packers.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... cross-country.

11202022 1 Izzy Wilcox bkb

Izzy Wilcox, Tuscola, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

IZZY WILCOX

Tuscola girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Day.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos