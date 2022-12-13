GERARDO ALANIS
Arcola boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a tennis match.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
REGAN FILKIN
Clinton girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
JACK GREEN
Le Roy/Tri-Valley wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Butterbean.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Super Bowl with the Packers.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... cross-country.
IZZY WILCOX
Tuscola girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Morgan Day.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.