TUCKER BAILEY

Judah Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

KARLIE CAIN

Salt Fork girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alexa Jamison.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

KIERRA GRIDER

Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kelsey Plum.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Grizzlies-Warriors game.

JADEN MAST

Arthur Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Helmuth.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

