TUCKER BAILEY
Judah Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
KARLIE CAIN
Salt Fork girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Alexa Jamison.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
KIERRA GRIDER
Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kelsey Plum.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Memphis Grizzlies.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Grizzlies-Warriors game.
JADEN MAST
Arthur Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Austin Helmuth.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA basketball championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.