JOSE ANDINO-GUERRA
St. Thomas More boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Hendrickson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
LYDIA BURGER
Monticello girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship with Illinois.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
SOPHIA LIBMAN
Academy High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.
ERIC VLAHOVICH
Unity wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brendan Graven.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arizona State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... gymnastics.