JOSE ANDINO-GUERRA

St. Thomas More boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ryan Hendrickson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

LYDIA BURGER

Monticello girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship with Illinois.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

SOPHIA LIBMAN

Academy High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

ERIC VLAHOVICH

Unity wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Brendan Graven.

➜ His favorite team is ... Arizona State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... gymnastics.

