AUSTIN CORRY

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... kayaking.

TASHAY JACKSON-ROPER

Rantoul girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cameron Brink.

➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

GIGI MULVANEY

Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Blues.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... hockey.

PHOEBE REYNOLDS

Blue Ridge girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Skyy Clark.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos