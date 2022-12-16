AUSTIN CORRY
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... kayaking.
TASHAY JACKSON-ROPER
Rantoul girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Cameron Brink.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
GIGI MULVANEY
Armstrong-Potomac girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Blues.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... hockey.
PHOEBE REYNOLDS
Blue Ridge girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Skyy Clark.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.