Quentin Alblinger, Danville, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

QUENTIN ALBLINGER

Danville boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... drag racing.

11202022 1 Adam Dyer bkb

Adam Dyer, Mahomet-Seymour, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ADAM DYER

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

11202022 1 Jazzi Hicks bkb

Jazzi Hicks, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JAZZI HICKS

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

11202022 1 Shea Small bkb

Shea Small, Iroquois West, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

SHEA SMALL

Iroquois West girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

