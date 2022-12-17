QUENTIN ALBLINGER
Danville boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... drag racing.
ADAM DYER
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Derrick Rose.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
JAZZI HICKS
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O’Neal.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
SHEA SMALL
Iroquois West girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Javier Baez.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.