AXEL BALDWIN
Champaign Central boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Ayo Dosunmu.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois basketball.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Final Four.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
OWEN BIRT
St. Joseph-Ogden wrestlingHis favorite athlete is ...
- Peyton Sarver.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bears.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides wrestling is ...
- football.
JAYCE PARSONS
ALAH boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Jayson Tatum.
His favorite team is ...
- the Boston Celtics.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
CADEN TRAVIS
Prairie Central wrestlingHis favorite athlete is ...
- Zahid Valencia.
His favorite team is ...
- Iowa.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a Chicago Bears game.
His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.