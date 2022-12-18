AXEL BALDWIN

Champaign Central boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Ayo Dosunmu.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois basketball.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Final Four.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.

OWEN BIRT

St. Joseph-Ogden wrestlingHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Peyton Sarver.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ...

  • football.

JAYCE PARSONS

ALAH boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Jayson Tatum.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Boston Celtics.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

CADEN TRAVIS

Prairie Central wrestlingHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Zahid Valencia.

His favorite team is ...

  • Iowa.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a Chicago Bears game.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

