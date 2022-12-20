SYDNEY OWENS
Le Roy girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
CHASE PETRY
Cissna Park boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.
RYLEE STEPHENS
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reagan Tompkins.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
MASON UDEN
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.