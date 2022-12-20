SYDNEY OWENS

Le Roy girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

CHASE PETRY

Cissna Park boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

RYLEE STEPHENS

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Reagan Tompkins.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

MASON UDEN

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the March Madness championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos