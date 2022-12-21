THAYLEE BARRY

Tri-County girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

RILEY JONES

Monticello wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gable Steveson.

➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan State.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic wrestling.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

GIDEON KAPONGO

Urbana boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

MADDY SWISHER

St. Thomas More girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan State.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos