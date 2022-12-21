THAYLEE BARRY
Tri-County girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
RILEY JONES
Monticello wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Gable Steveson.
➜ His favorite team is ... Michigan State.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... Olympic wrestling.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
GIDEON KAPONGO
Urbana boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MADDY SWISHER
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Michigan State.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Final Four.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.