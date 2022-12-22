MIKAYLA BLANKE

Uni High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.

➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a women’s World Cup final with the U.S.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

EMMA BUESING

Villa Grove girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

EMMA MYERS

Schlarman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sam Ehlinger.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Texas.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Indianapolis Colts game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

ABBIE PIECZYNSKI

Unity girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tony Pollard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

