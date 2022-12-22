MIKAYLA BLANKE
Uni High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lionel Messi.
➜ Her favorite team is ... F.C. Barcelona.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a women’s World Cup final with the U.S.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
EMMA BUESING
Villa Grove girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois men’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
EMMA MYERS
Schlarman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sam Ehlinger.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Texas.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Indianapolis Colts game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ABBIE PIECZYNSKI
Unity girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tony Pollard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.