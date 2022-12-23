BECCA BENOIT
Watseka girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ANNALYN HARPER
Ridgeview girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
COLTON MUSGRAVE
Tuscola boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
MATTHEW WESSELMAN
Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Chargers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... football.