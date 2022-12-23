11202022 2 Becca Benoit bkb
Becca Benoit, Watseka, faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

BECCA BENOIT

Watseka girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Paige Bueckers.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... March Madness.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

11202022 1 Annalyn Harper bkb

Annalyn Harper, Ridgeview, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ANNALYN HARPER

Ridgeview girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tiger Woods.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

11202022 1 Colton Musgrave bkb

Colton Musgrave, Tuscola, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

COLTON MUSGRAVE

Tuscola boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Joe Burrow.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

11202022 1 Matthew Wesselman swim

Matthew Wesselman, Sullivan, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MATTHEW WESSELMAN

Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Chargers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... football.

