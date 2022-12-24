COLTON BRAZELTON
Chrisman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyrie Irving.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Mavericks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
AARON COFFIN
Heritage boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Timmy Wilson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
WYATT HILLIGOSS
ALAH boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
ADIN PORTWOOD
Milford boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.