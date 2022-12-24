COLTON BRAZELTON

Chrisman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kyrie Irving.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Mavericks.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

AARON COFFIN

Heritage boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Timmy Wilson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Oklahoma City Thunder.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

WYATT HILLIGOSS

ALAH boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kris Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

ADIN PORTWOOD

Milford boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

