ALARIC FULTON
Monticello boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... trap shotgunning.
DYLAN HILL
St. Thomas More boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.
DURBIN THOMAS
Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA women’s basketball championship.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
J’LYNN WALTZ
Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addi Spesard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.