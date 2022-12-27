11202022 2 Alaric Fulton swim

Alaric Fulton, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ALARIC FULTON

Monticello boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... trap shotgunning.

11202022 1 Dylan Hill swim

Dylan Hill, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

DYLAN HILL

St. Thomas More boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Phelps.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... golf.

11202022 1 Durbin Thomas bkb

Durbin Thomas, Mahomet-Seymour, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

DURBIN THOMAS

Mahomet-Seymour girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA women’s basketball championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

11202022 2 J'Lynn Waltz bkb

J'Lynn Waltz, GRF, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

J’LYNN WALTZ

Georgetown-Ridge Farm girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Addi Spesard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

