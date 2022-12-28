11202022 2 Tyson Brent wrest

Tyson Brent, Le Roy, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TYSON BRENT

Le Roy/Tri-Valley wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Nickal.

➜ His favorite team is ... Penn State wrestling.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bo Nickal UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.

Shawn Schlickman, GCMS, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

SHAWN SCHLICKMAN

GCMS/Fisher wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jacob Wheeler.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a motocross event.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... track and field.

McKenzie Sprague, Urbana, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

McKENZIE SPRAGUE

Urbana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Storm.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

Kaylin Williams, Tri-County, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KAYLIN WILLIAMS

Tri-County girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

