Amalia Bollero, UNI, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

AMALIA BOLLERO

Uni High girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Neymar Jr.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Newell’s Old Boys.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... swimming.

Cherokee Hanner, Oakwood, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

CHEROKEE HANNER

Oakwood girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney Parrish.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cheer.

Keison Peoples, Schlarman, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KEISON PEOPLES

Schlarman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA All-Star Game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

Preston VanDeVeer, Hoopeston Area,, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

PRESTON VanDeVEER

Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

