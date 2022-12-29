AMALIA BOLLERO
Uni High girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Neymar Jr.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Newell’s Old Boys.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... swimming.
CHEROKEE HANNER
Oakwood girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sydney Parrish.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cheer.
KEISON PEOPLES
Schlarman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA All-Star Game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
PRESTON VanDeVEER
Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Warriors game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.