GABRIEL BOHLMANN
Cissna Park boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Anthony Rizzo.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Olympics.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- golf.
OWEN ROOT
Hoopeston Area boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Kevin Durant.
His favorite team is ...
- the Golden State Warriors.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
JOSHUA RUSH
Oakwood boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Stephen Curry.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
HENRY THOMAS
Unity boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...
- Vinny Thomas.
His favorite team is ...
- the Los Angeles Lakers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.