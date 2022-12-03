GABRIEL BOHLMANN

Cissna Park boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Anthony Rizzo.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • golf.

OWEN ROOT

Hoopeston Area boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Kevin Durant.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Golden State Warriors.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.

JOSHUA RUSH

Oakwood boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Stephen Curry.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.

HENRY THOMAS

Unity boys’ basketballHis favorite athlete is ...

  • Vinny Thomas.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Los Angeles Lakers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

