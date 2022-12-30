OLIVIA BALTZELL

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tua Tagovailoa.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Alabama football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

WILL COWAN

Unity boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mason Perry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

NATHAN ROGERS

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

CONNER SMITH

Rantoul boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

