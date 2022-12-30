OLIVIA BALTZELL
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tua Tagovailoa.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Alabama football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
WILL COWAN
Unity boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Mason Perry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Pittsburgh Steelers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
NATHAN ROGERS
Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a baseball game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CONNER SMITH
Rantoul boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jayson Tatum.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.