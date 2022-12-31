11202022 1 Eva Hopkins bkb

Eva Hopkins, Arcola, at the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

EVA HOPKINS

Arcola girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Trevor Lawrence.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Dallas Cowboys.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • a college football national final.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • track and field.
11202022 1 Mikayla Knake bkb

Mikayla Knake, Cissna Park, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MIKAYLA KNAKE

Cissna Park girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Liv Shoven.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the NBA Finals.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • volleyball.
11202022 1 Kamden Maddox bkb

Kamden Maddox, Westville, faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KAMDEN MADDOX

Westville boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Eddie Barney.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the World Series.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • baseball.
11202022 2 Trey Welter bkb

Trey Welter, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TREY WELTER

Monticello boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Jonathan Taylor.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Indianapolis Colts.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.

