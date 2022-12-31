EVA HOPKINS
Arcola girls’ basketball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Trevor Lawrence.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Dallas Cowboys.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- a college football national final.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- track and field.
MIKAYLA KNAKE
Cissna Park girls’ basketball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Liv Shoven.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Bulls.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the NBA Finals.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- volleyball.
KAMDEN MADDOX
Westville boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Eddie Barney.
His favorite team is ...
- the Chicago Cubs.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the World Series.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- baseball.
TREY WELTER
Monticello boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Jonathan Taylor.
His favorite team is ...
- the Indianapolis Colts.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.