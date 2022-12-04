CAMERON GOUARD

Danville boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... football.

CADEN HATTON

Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Justin Fields.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

RAUL MARTINEZ

Rantoul wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Aaron Donald.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bears game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

LANGSTON SPAN

Champaign Central

boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite team is ... Central swimming and diving.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides diving is ... volleyball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos