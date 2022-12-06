11202022 1 Ryan Hendrickson bkb

Ryan Hendrickson, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

RYAN HENDRICKSON

St. Thomas More boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cooper Teare.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Sacramento Kings.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

11202022 2 Tyson Moore bkb

Tyson Moore, Cerro Gordo/Bement, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TYSON MOORE

Cerro Gordo/Bement boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

11202022 2 Peyton Sarver wrest

Peyton Sarver, St. Joseph-Ogden, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

PEYTON SARVER

St. Joseph-Ogden wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Owen Birt.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Tennessee Titans.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Titans-Colts game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

11202022 1 Jasper Tarr bkb

Jasper Tarr, Le Roy, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JASPER TARR

Le Roy boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Dak Prescott.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

