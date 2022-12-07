GRIFFIN JOHNSON
Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys' basketball
His favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.
His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ... ping pong.
HAVEN MEYER
Watseka girls' basketball
Her favorite athlete is ... Hunter Meyer.
Her favorite team is ... the Connecticut Suns.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
KAILEE OTTO
ALAH girls' basketball
Her favorite athlete is ... Lucas Otto.
Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women's College World Series.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
JACOB PERRY
Monticello boys' swimming and diving
His favorite athlete is ... Nate Diaz.
His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.