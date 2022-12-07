11202022 1 Griffin Johnson bkb

Griffin Johnson, Paxton-Buckley-Loda, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

GRIFFIN JOHNSON

Paxton-Buckley-Loda boys' basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Trixie Johnson.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a rugby match.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... ping pong.

Haven Meyer, Watseka, faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

HAVEN MEYER

Watseka girls' basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Hunter Meyer.

Her favorite team is ... the Connecticut Suns.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Kailee Otto, ALAH, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KAILEE OTTO

ALAH girls' basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Lucas Otto.

Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women's College World Series.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Jacob Perry, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

JACOB PERRY

Monticello boys' swimming and diving

His favorite athlete is ... Nate Diaz.

His favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Dodgers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides swimming is ... baseball.

