DESTINY BARBER

Urbana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Brooklyn Nets.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Golden State Warriors game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

CALE HOFFMAN

Ridgeview boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Davante Adams.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

AYDEN MACKEY

Prairie Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nick Suriano.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Miami Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan-Penn State wrestling dual.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

CORBIN RAGLE

GCMS/Fisher wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chase Brown.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois football.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

