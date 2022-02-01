DYLAN BAZZELL
Prairie Central boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
HADLEY LAPPIN
DeLand-Weldon girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Clayton Kershaw.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Los Angeles Dodgers opening day.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
DYAS MILLER
Chrisman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
BEN WALLACE
Blue Ridge boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Nik Stauskas.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.