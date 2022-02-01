Listen to this article
bazzell pc

Dylan Bazzell, PC, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DYLAN BAZZELL

Prairie Central boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Summer Olympics.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

lappin DW

Hadley Lappin, deland weldon, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

HADLEY LAPPIN

DeLand-Weldon girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Clayton Kershaw.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Los Angeles Dodgers opening day.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

miller chrisman

Dyas Miller Chrisman during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

DYAS MILLER

Chrisman boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His favorite team is ... the Milwaukee Bucks.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

wallace br

Ben Wallace, Blue Ridge, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BEN WALLACE

Blue Ridge boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Nik Stauskas.

His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Big Ten championship.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

