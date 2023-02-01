HALEY GARRETT

Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Golden State Warriors game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

LYDIA GONDZUR

Westville girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

KYSON PFLUM

Arthur Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

CLAIRE SEAL

ALAH girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chet Holmgren.

➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

