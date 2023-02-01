HALEY GARRETT
Cerro Gordo/Bement girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Tyreek Hill.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Golden State Warriors game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
LYDIA GONDZUR
Westville girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Women’s College World Series.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
KYSON PFLUM
Arthur Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CLAIRE SEAL
ALAH girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Chet Holmgren.
➜ Her favorite team is ... UConn women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.