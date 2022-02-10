Listen to this article
beckett stm

Aidan Beckett, STM, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

AIDAN BECKETT

St. Thomas More boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Bumstead.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Irish Rugby Football Union.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympic Fitness and Performance Weekend.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... rugby.

Mok-Chih uni

Ethan Mok-Chih, Uni High, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ETHAN MOK-CHIH

Uni High boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... foosball.

rome bhra

Sophia Rome BHRA, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

SOPHIA ROME

BHRA girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Clapp.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

smith sjo

Logan Smith, SJO, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

LOGAN SMITH

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

