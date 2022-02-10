AIDAN BECKETT
St. Thomas More boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chris Bumstead.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Irish Rugby Football Union.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympic Fitness and Performance Weekend.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... rugby.
ETHAN MOK-CHIH
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Russell Westbrook.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... foosball.
SOPHIA ROME
BHRA girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Natalie Clapp.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
LOGAN SMITH
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... LeBron James.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.