Listen to this article
seal alah

Claire Seal ALAH, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

CLAIRE SEAL

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Storm.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

kimball unity

Blake Kimball, Unity, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BLAKE KIMBALL

Unity boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Cowan Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

howard ap

Brody Howard, AP, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BRODY HOWARD

Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

savoree cp

Gavin Savoree Cissna Park during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

GAVIN SAVOREE

Cissna Park boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

swanson LeRoy

Rylee Swanson, LeRoy, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

RYLEE SWANSON

LeRoy girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.

➜ If she could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

wier gcms

Zander Wier, GCMS, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ZANDER WIER

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Beverley.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.

➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

Trending Videos