CLAIRE SEAL
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Sue Bird.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Seattle Storm.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
BLAKE KIMBALL
Unity boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Anthony Cowan Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
BRODY HOWARD
Armstrong-Potomac boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
GAVIN SAVOREE
Cissna Park boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kobe Bryant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
RYLEE SWANSON
LeRoy girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Drew Brees.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the New Orleans Saints.
➜ If she could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
ZANDER WIER
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Beverley.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Indianapolis Colts.
➜ If he could attend one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NBA Finals Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.