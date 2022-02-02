MALLORY CYRULIK
Clinton girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.
GREG REESE
Tri-County boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
PEYTON RHODES
Iroquois West boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
LAINEY SOMERS
Champaign Central girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a U.S. men’s soccer match.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.