cyrulik clinton

Mallory Cyrulik, Clinton, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MALLORY CYRULIK

Clinton girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a WNBA game.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... volleyball.

reese Tri-County

Greg Reese, Tri-County, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

GREG REESE

Tri-County boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... J.J. Watt.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

rhodes iw

Peyton Rhodes, IW, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

PEYTON RHODES

Iroquois West boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Devin Booker.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

somers central

Lainey Somers, Central during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

LAINEY SOMERS

Champaign Central girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a U.S. men’s soccer match.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

