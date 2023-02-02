MATEO CASILLAS

Mahomet-Seymour wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.

TEO CHEMLA

Uni High boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

JAC CORBIN

Rantoul wrestling

➜ Their favorite athlete is ... Mia Cruickshank.

➜ Their favorite team is ... England national football.

➜ If they could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a London football game.

➜ Their favorite sport besides wrestling is ... soccer.

BRODY CUPPERNELL

St. Thomas More wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

AVERY SCHLICKMAN

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kyle Maynard.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

DREW SHEPPARD

Monticello boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

