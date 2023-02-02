MATEO CASILLAS
Mahomet-Seymour wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Bo Jackson.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Green Bay Packers.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... baseball.
TEO CHEMLA
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ His favorite team is ... Arsenal F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
JAC CORBIN
Rantoul wrestling
➜ Their favorite athlete is ... Mia Cruickshank.
➜ Their favorite team is ... England national football.
➜ If they could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a London football game.
➜ Their favorite sport besides wrestling is ... soccer.
BRODY CUPPERNELL
St. Thomas More wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Denver Broncos.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
AVERY SCHLICKMAN
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kyle Maynard.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
DREW SHEPPARD
Monticello boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Patrick Mahomes.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.