MARKUS MIGUEL

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher wrestling

His favorite athlete is ... Shaquille O'Neal.

His favorite team is ... the New England Patriots.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

JORDAN SCHROEDER

Watseka boys' basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Hunter Meyer.

His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

ORAN VARELA

Unity wrestling

His favorite athlete is ... Yianni Diakomihalis.

His favorite team is ... the Las Vegas Raiders.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NCAA wrestling championships with Tavius Hosley.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... bowling.

NICHOLAS WARREN

Milford boys' basketball

His favorite athlete is ... Ezekiel Elliott.

His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

