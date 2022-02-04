Listen to this article
Nathanael Gnaden BHRA, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

NATHANAEL GNADEN

BHRAAP wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chad Red Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

Andre Hunt, Urbana, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ANDRE HUNT

Urbana wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luke Luffman.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.

His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

Ashlyn Lannert, SJO, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

ASHLYN LANNERT

St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.

Maddy Swisher, STM, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MADDY SWISHER

St. Thomas More girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.

Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

