NATHANAEL GNADEN
BHRAAP wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Chad Red Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Kansas City Chiefs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NCAA championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
ANDRE HUNT
Urbana wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Luke Luffman.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Michigan football game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
ASHLYN LANNERT
St. Joseph-Ogden girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Simone Biles.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... track and field.
MADDY SWISHER
St. Thomas More girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Serena Williams.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Los Angeles Lakers.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.