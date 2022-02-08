KAYLEE ARBUCKLE
Villa Grove girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Alabama football game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
LORENA ARNETT
Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lillie Frichtl.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.
AUSTIN BARKER
Champaign Central boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... tennis.
MATTHEW WESSELMAN
Sullivan boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Megan Zindel.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... basketball.