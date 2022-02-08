Listen to this article
Kaylee Arbuckle, VG, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KAYLEE ARBUCKLE

Villa Grove girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Ayo Dosunmu.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Alabama football.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an Alabama football game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Lorena Arnett, PBL, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

LORENA ARNETT

Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Lillie Frichtl.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... cross-country.

Austin Barker, Central during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

AUSTIN BARKER

Champaign Central boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Caeleb Dressel.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... an NFL game.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... tennis.

Matthew Wesselman, Sullivan, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

MATTHEW WESSELMAN

Sullivan boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Megan Zindel.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Sullivan Blue Dolphins.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... basketball.

