MEGAN ALLEN
Monticello girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
ZEV McMANUS-MENDELOWITZ
Uni High boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 1984 NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.
TYLER READ
Iroquois West boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.
➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.
GABE SEEBER
Champaign Central boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian Pulisic.
➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.