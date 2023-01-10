11202022 2 Megan Allen bkb

Megan Allen, Monticello, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MEGAN ALLEN

Monticello girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Michael Jordan.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the WNBA Finals.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

Zev McManus-Mendelowitz, UNI, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

ZEV McMANUS-MENDELOWITZ

Uni High boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Larry Bird.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Boston Celtics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the 1984 NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... tennis.

Tyler Read, Iroquois West, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

TYLER READ

Iroquois West boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Zach LaVine.

➜ His favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

Gabe Seeber, Central at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

GABE SEEBER

Champaign Central boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Christian Pulisic.

➜ His favorite team is ... Chelsea F.C.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Cup final.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

