brown bhra

KJ Brown BHRA, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

KJ BROWN

BHRA boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Poole.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

colunga hoop

Abel Colunga, Hoopeston area, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ABEL COLUNGA

Hoopeston Area wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.

mast ac

Jaden Mast arthur christian, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

JADEN MAST

Arthur Christian School boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

Schmohe Sullivan

Ethan Schmohe, Sullivan, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ETHAN SCHMOHE

Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Scootsy Doubleday.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Flint Tropics.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Flint Michigan Mega Bowl.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... cheese rolling.

