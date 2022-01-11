KJ BROWN
BHRA boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Poole.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Michigan Wolverines.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ABEL COLUNGA
Hoopeston Area wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Dallas Cowboys.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cowboys game.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... football.
JADEN MAST
Arthur Christian School boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Yadier Molina.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Cardinals game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
ETHAN SCHMOHE
Sullivan boys’ swimming and diving
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Scootsy Doubleday.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Flint Tropics.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Flint Michigan Mega Bowl.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... cheese rolling.