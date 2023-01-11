11202022 1 Peace Bumba bkb

Peace Bumba, St. Thomas More, the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

PEACE BUMBA

St. Thomas More boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Adonai Bumba.

His favorite team is ...

  • Findlay football.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.
Dayten Eisenmann, Mahomet-Seymour, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

DAYTEN EISENMANN

Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Michael Jordan.

His favorite team is ...

  • Illinois.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • football.
Mason Rush, Hoopeston Area,, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

MASON RUSH

Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball

His favorite athlete is ...

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo.

His favorite team is ...

  • the Green Bay Packers.

If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • the Super Bowl.

His favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • soccer.
Kalie Tison, Oakwood, at the faces of winter photo shoot at the News Gazette on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

KALIE TISON

Oakwood girls’ basketball

Her favorite athlete is ...

  • Ayo Dosunmu.

Her favorite team is ...

  • the Indianapolis Colts.

If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...

  • Olympic handball.

Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...

  • cross-country.

