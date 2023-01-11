PEACE BUMBA
St. Thomas More boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Adonai Bumba.
His favorite team is ...
- Findlay football.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
DAYTEN EISENMANN
Mahomet-Seymour boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Michael Jordan.
His favorite team is ...
- Illinois.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- football.
MASON RUSH
Hoopeston Area boys’ basketball
His favorite athlete is ...
- Giannis Antetokounmpo.
His favorite team is ...
- the Green Bay Packers.
If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- the Super Bowl.
His favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- soccer.
KALIE TISON
Oakwood girls’ basketball
Her favorite athlete is ...
- Ayo Dosunmu.
Her favorite team is ...
- the Indianapolis Colts.
If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ...
- Olympic handball.
Her favorite sport besides basketball is ...
- cross-country.