BLAKE BERMINGHAM
St. Thomas More boys’ swimming
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.
➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.
HAYDEN BRAZELTON
St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Fernando Tatis Jr.
➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
CAL SPENCE
Monticello wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... rodeo.
ERIKA STEINMAN
Unity girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hailey Flesch.
➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.