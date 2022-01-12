Listen to this article
bermingham stm

Blake Bermingham, STM, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

BLAKE BERMINGHAM

St. Thomas More boys’ swimming

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Cristiano Ronaldo.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Olympics.

➜ His favorite sport besides swimming is ... soccer.

brazelton sjo

Hayden Brazelton, SJO, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021.

HAYDEN BRAZELTON

St. Joseph-Ogden boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Fernando Tatis Jr.

➜ His favorite team is ... the St. Louis Cardinals.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the World Series.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

spence Mont

Cal Spence, Monticello, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

CAL SPENCE

Monticello wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Conor McGregor.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC fight.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... rodeo.

steinman unity

Erika Steinman, Unity, during the Faces of Winter photo shoot at the News-Gazette on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021.

ERIKA STEINMAN

Unity girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Hailey Flesch.

➜ Her favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Super Bowl.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

Colin Likas is the preps coordinator at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at clikas@news-gazette.com, or on Twitter at @clikasNG.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

