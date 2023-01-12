KYLEI HOUSER

Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kinzie Hansen.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois women’s basketball.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

SAWYER LAFFOON

Milford boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.

JOEY LIMENTATO

Judah Christian boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ciro Immobile.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Orlando Magic.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a chess boxing championship.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.

MAKENZIE MITCHELL

Chrisman girls’ basketball

➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.

➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.

➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.

➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

