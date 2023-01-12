KYLEI HOUSER
Argenta-Oreana girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kinzie Hansen.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Eastern Illinois women’s basketball.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a hockey game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.
SAWYER LAFFOON
Milford boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Willson Contreras.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Cubs.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a World Series Game 7.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... baseball.
JOEY LIMENTATO
Judah Christian boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Ciro Immobile.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Orlando Magic.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a chess boxing championship.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... soccer.
MAKENZIE MITCHELL
Chrisman girls’ basketball
➜ Her favorite athlete is ... Kofi Cockburn.
➜ Her favorite team is ... Illinois.
➜ If she could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a college basketball game.
➜ Her favorite sport besides basketball is ... softball.