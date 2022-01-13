CARSON HOUSER
LeRoy boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
CALEB KELLY
Schlarman boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.
ASHER KOTOWSKI
Champaign Central wrestling
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Buffalo Bills.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC event.
➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... mixed martial arts.
ALEX KUHNS
Arcola boys’ basketball
➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.
➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.
➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.
➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.