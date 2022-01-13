Listen to this article

CARSON HOUSER

LeRoy boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Kevin Durant.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bears.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the Final Four.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

CALEB KELLY

Schlarman boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Stephen Curry.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Golden State Warriors.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... the NBA Finals.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... football.

ASHER KOTOWSKI

Champaign Central wrestling

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Jordan Burroughs.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Buffalo Bills.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a UFC event.

➜ His favorite sport besides wrestling is ... mixed martial arts.

ALEX KUHNS

Arcola boys’ basketball

➜ His favorite athlete is ... Lonzo Ball.

➜ His favorite team is ... the Chicago Bulls.

➜ If he could attend any one sporting event in person, it would be ... a Bulls game.

➜ His favorite sport besides basketball is ... golf.

College/Prep Sports Reporter

Colin Likas covers Illinois football and high school sports at The News-Gazette. His email is clikas@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@clikasNG).

